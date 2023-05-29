CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final, Reserved Day Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again in Ahmedabad?

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), has been postponed due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the grand finale will be played on the Reserve Day as continuous showers spoiled the party at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

The weather forecast wasn’t promising for the final as it kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up for the mouth-watering game. The downpour began in the evening, almost half an hour before the toss time, and continued for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain did stop after 9:00 PM IST. In fact, the covers were taken off and a couple of super soppers were at work. But soon, another heavy spell of rain forced the ground staff to put the cover back on the pitch.

The final announcement was made at 10:55 PM and the spectators were asked to keep their physical tickets safe to use them on Monday.

“The IPL 2023 Final has been rescheduled to the reserved day, Monday, May 29th due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad," read the official IPL statement.

“Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th.

“The BCCI would like to thank the fans present tonight for their patience and support. We request them to come in big numbers to support their favourite IPL teams at the grand finale of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," it added.

Weather prediction for Monday, May 29

As far as Monday’s weather is concerned, it’s delightful news for the fans and all of them who are associated with the smooth conduct of the IPL 2023 final. According to AccuWeather, the chances of precipitation during the game time, 6 PM IST onwards, is absolutely zero. The temperature will range from 37 Degrees to as low as 32 Degrees with around 34 percent cloud cover. The wind speed is expected to be 11 km/hrs.

What does the rulebook say?

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day — Monday, May 29 in this year’s case — in case the match is not able to start by 12:06 am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

