CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Chennai Weather Forecast And Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Weather Report: On May 23, defending champions Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the formidable four-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, in the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1. The match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, adding to the excitement as CSK gets the opportunity to play in front of their passionate home crowd.

The Gujarat Titans, led by the dynamic Hardik Pandya, have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with as they come into this match having topped their group. Chennai Super Kings smashed Delhi Capitals in their last match and will be thrilled will have their work cut out for them in this encounter.

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Chepauk in Chennai.

What happened in the last IPL game at Chepauk in Chennai?

Chennai Super Kings hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL game in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings was first restricted to 144 and then Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh added a match-winning partnership as KKR chased down the total with conviction.

What is the average score at Chepauk in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Chepauk is 161.

CSK vs GT Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have faced each other 3 times in the IPL. CSK have won 0 games while the Gujarat Titans have won all three matches.

CSK vs GT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk is expected to be on the slower side and could assist the slower bowlers. However, batters need to dig in and assess the conditions as runs will be on offer once they apply themselves and look to bat deep into the innings.

Weather Report:

The weather in Chennai is expected to set fair on May 22. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C on the match day with 79% humidity and 23 km/h wind speed. There is a 5 percent chance of rain during the match.