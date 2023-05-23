CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Key Battles to Watch Out for at the Chepauk

After 59 days of non-stop madness and electrifying thrillers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 enters its final week which begins with Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday. The mouth-watering contest will see the table toppers – reigning champions Gujarat Titans and four-time title winners Chennai Super Kings – locking horns. The Chennai track is such that it will see a great contest between the batters and the spinners. Meanwhile, the pacers will also look to find some success in hot and humid conditions.

Ahead of the first Qualifier of the IPL 2023, let’s have a look at the possible match-ups that would light up the Chepauk on Tuesday night

Devon Conway vs Mohammad Shami: The battle between CSK’s highest-run getter and GT’s top wicket-taker will be a treat. Shami has been at his brutal best this season, scalping 24 wickets in 14 matches, and holds the purple cap. Conway, on the other hand, is CSK’s leading scorer with 585 runs. In the season opener, Shami cleaned up Conway cheaply. It’s a great opportunity for the Kiwi batter to settle the score.

Shivam Dube vs Rashid Khan: Chepauk track will surely assist the spinners and Rashid Khan is already in a red-hot form. With 24 wickets to his credit, the Afghan leggie is joint highest wicket-taker for GT and him bowling to Dube is something that fans won’t prefer to miss. At the same time, the CSK all-rounder is having a great season and hasn’t spared any bowler lately. Dube has scored 385 runs in 12 innings and with the zone he is in currently, the GT bowler should beware of him.

Deepak Chahar vs Shubman Gill: Chahar made a sensational comeback from injury and has been among wickets. His ability to take wickets in the Powerplay has not only made him a standout bowler but has also helped CSK in making it to the qualifiers. On the other hand, Gill’s form is the talk of the town. He will enter the contest on the back of consecutive tons, one of which spoiled RCB’s party this season. Gill striking Chahar out of the park is something that CSK fans wouldn’t want to see. Thus, the right-arm quick need to come prepared to contain the GT opener and get him out as early as possible.

MS Dhoni vs Death bowlers: CSK playing in Chennai would be meaningless if Dhoni doesn’t walk out to bat. The CSK skipper has gotten fewer balls to play this season but has entertained the crowd whenever and wherever possible. Smashing sixes has been his forte and if he is out there in death overs, no matter who is in the attack, the bowler will definitely wish that Dhoni should not be on strike.