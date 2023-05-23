CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Coverage on TV & Online

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the defending champions Gujarat Titans emerged as the top team in the IPL 2023 points table, securing victory in ten out of their 14 matches during the league stage. Conversely, the Chennai Super Kings, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, made a remarkable comeback this season after finishing ninth in the previous year, securing the second spot on the leaderboard.

The upcoming match between these two formidable teams, scheduled for May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, holds significant importance as the winner will qualify directly for the finals, while the losing team will have to compete in the second qualifier for a chance to reach the summit clash.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2023 qualifier 1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 qualifier 1 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 23, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

CSK vs GT Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, :Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma