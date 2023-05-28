CSK vs GT Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023 final: How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Coverage on TV And Online

The much-awaited culmination of the IPL 2023 season is finally upon us. With great anticipation, it has been confirmed that the four-time finalists, the Chennai Super Kings, will once again lock horns with the reigning champions, the Gujarat Titans, in an epic battle for supremacy. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2023, at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a cricketing colossus known for its grandeur and splendor. It is also the hallowed home ground of the Gujarat Titans, adding an extra layer of excitement to the showdown.

In a riveting encounter during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, the Chennai Super Kings emerged triumphant, prevailing over the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, by a margin of 15 runs. The clash was rife with suspense as MS Dhoni’s determined squad encountered nerve-wracking moments when the Titans launched a spirited pursuit in their chase of 173 runs, threatening to narrow the gap after a lackluster start.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 final match Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2023 Final match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indians IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans For IPL 2023?

GT vs CSK Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu