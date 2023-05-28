CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shubhman GillCSK VS GT Aakash MadhwalRohit SharmaMS Dhoni
Home »Cricket Home » CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score Updates: Super Kings Target League Supremacy but Titans Ready to Establish New Order

Live now

Auto Refresh

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Score Updates: Super Kings Target League Supremacy but Titans Ready to Establish New Order

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final LIVE: Follow all the latest updates from Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans summit clash to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium today

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 14:43 IST

Ahmedabad, India

ipl 2023 final, chennai super kings, gujarat titans
Check here CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final live score

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The top-two teams of IPL 2023, fittingly, will also be contesting for the silverware tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions GT, led by allrounder Hardik Pandya, topped the league stage winning 10 of their 14 matches to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Four-time winners CSK, led by wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, finished second with eight victories from 14 matches and were the second team to advance into the playoffs. The two powerhouses clashed in the first qualifier at Chepauk Stadium where Read More

May 28, 2023 14:43 IST

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: Dream11 Prediction

For the fantasy XI fans, the choice for the captain seems no brainer when one considers the current form. Here’s what we think could be a good  fantasy team for the IPL 2023 final.

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

May 28, 2023 14:23 IST

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final LIVE: 5th for Chennai or 2nd for Gujarat?

Nearly two months ago, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings clashed on the opening night of the 16th season of Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad. It was the only fixture scheduled between the two franchises in the league stage and the next time they came face to face was in the first qualifier – a full 52 days later. And it wasn’t to be their last for four days later, they have booked another date with stakes reaching sky-high this time around. It’s the final of IPL 2023. And defending champions GT are aiming to emulate CSK and MI, a team they knocked out in the second qualifier, to become the third team to win two seasons in a row. CSK are also eyeing history. They want to join MI at the top in the list of most successful teams in IPL history.

Read more

Chennai, backed by vociferous home fans, recorded an impressive 15-run win to enter a record-extending 10th final.

A hurt GT then trained their eyes on the second qualifier where they took on Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners. And a dominating performance followed with GT thrashing MI by 62 runs to enter a second consecutive final.

Whoever wins tonight, history will be made. CSK will join MI as the most successful IPL team in history should they win.

On the other hand, if GT defend their title, they will become just the third franchise in IPL history to do so.

Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper and captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

TAGS