CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast And MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR, Weather Forecast & Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to seal their qualification to the playoffs when they host Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Chennai have been clinical on their home ground in the last couple of games. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana have been able to dominate batters on the spin-friendly track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kolkata should expect plenty of spin on Sunday as well. However, the two-time champions also have quality spinners in their ranks. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma are more than capable of troubling Chennai batters. If Kolkata batters can bring their A game, a thrilling contest might be on the cards.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What happened in the last IPL game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai?

The last match that was played at this venue was a near-perfect game by Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni’s side exploited the conditions very well as their spinners restricted Delhi Capitals’ batters on a slow turner at home to beat the 2020 finalists.

What is the average score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL?

The average first-inning score at this venue is 163.

CSK vs KKR Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 30 times in the Indian Premier League. Chennai has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, while Kolkata has managed to win only 10 games.

CSK vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to offer assistance to spinners and the match will likely be a spin-dominated contest. In the first few matches at this venue, the pitches were batting-friendly. However, Chennai Super Kings have been able to bank on their home strategy of unleashing spinners in the last couple of matches.

CSK vs KKR Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on May 14. According to weather reports, there is no chance of rain in Chennai during that time. The conditions will be ideal for cricket and fans can expect a full game.