CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Coverage on TV, Online

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Streaming: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) at its business end, Chennai Super Kings have been showing off their iconic form. Buoyed by two back-to-back victories, the Yellow Army is not quite far from securing a place in the playoffs. Chennai will look to increase their winning streak in the next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. The big-ticket IPL clash will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 14 and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. After being beaten by Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring encounter, Kolkata have now no chance of making it to the knockout stage. But a victory in the remaining matches can hamper the playoff equation for the other teams.

Chennai outclassed Delhi Capitals in their previous appearance at the Cheepauk. The Chennai batting unit looked pale on the occasion. But their bowlers turned out to be the game-changers. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. The Sri Lankan pacer prodigy destroyed the Delhi batting unit with some unplayable toe-crushers and folded up with 3 wickets.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 14, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders For IPL 2023?

top videos

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Aarya Desai