CSK VS KKR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Tough Chennai Super Kings Test in Must-win Clash

Read more

The Yellow Army outclassed them in their first leg tie at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Nitish Rana and Co. have failed to put up a collective show this season and are still struggling to find the right balance in their squad. Shardul Thakur has not been able to provide them the important breakthroughs. While the limited overseas slots have forced them to sit out Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the last few matches.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team comes into the match with two wins on the bounce and, like always, will be tough to beat at their ‘den’. The Super Kings with 15 points (12 matches) are better placed to go through to the next stage, while KKR (10 points) need to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way.

The Knight Riders have to put behind the hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and approach Sunday’s fixture with a positive frame of mind. A loss on the morrow could hurt their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai and Johnson Charles.