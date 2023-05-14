CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home »Cricket Home » CSK VS KKR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Tough Chennai Super Kings Test in Must-win Clash

Live now

Auto Refresh

CSK VS KKR Live IPL 2023: Here you can find live score and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match from Chepauk Stadium

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 18:48 IST

Chennai, India

IPL 2023 CSK VS KKR Live Score and Updates (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League match from Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co. will look to make their case stronger for the playoffs berth with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night. Chennai have been in great form this season and have already won seven matches season while one match ended in no result. In 12 IPL they have 15 points under their kitty.

While on the other hand, KKR desperately need a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive but beating CSK won’t be an easy task for them. Read More

May 14, 2023 18:48 IST

CSK VS KKR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

May 14, 2023 18:46 IST

CSK VS KKR Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

May 14, 2023 18:35 IST

KKR vs CSK Live: Kolkata's Season So Far

  • Match 1: Lost to PBKS by 7 Runs (DLS)
  • Match 2: Beat RCB by 81 Runs
  • Match 3: Beat GT by 3 Wickets
  • Match 4: Lost to SRH by 23 Runs
  • Match 5: Lost to MI by 5 Wickets
  • Match 6: Lost to DC by 4 Wickets
  • Match 7: Lost to CSK by 49 Runs
  • Match 8: Beat RCB by 21 Runs
  • Match 9: Lost to GT by 7 Wickets
  • Match 10: Beat SRH by 5 Runs
  • Match 11: Beat PBKS by 5 Wickets
  • Match 12:  Lost to RR by 9 Wickets
May 14, 2023 18:29 IST

CSK vs KKR: Chennai's Season So Far

  • Match 1: Lost to GT by 5 Wickets
  • Match 2: Beat LSG by 12 Runs
  • Match 3: Beat MI by 7 Wickets
  • Match 4: Lost to RR by 3 Runs
  • Match 5: Beat RCB by 8 Runs
  • Match 6: Beat SRH by 7 Wickets
  • Match 7: Beat KKR by 49 Runs
  • Match 8: Lost to RR by 32 Runs
  • Match 9: Lost to PBKS by 4 Wickets
  • Match 10: No Result vs LSG
  • Match 11: Beat MI by 6 Wickets
  • Match 12: Beat DC by 27 Runs
May 14, 2023 18:14 IST

CSK vs KKR: Pitch Report

Chepauk has started assisting spinners as was evident during CSK’s win over Delhi Capitals earlier this week. Should a spin-friendly strip be used for tonight’s game, KKR will feel much more confident with a handful of qualify spinners at their disposal as well.

May 14, 2023 18:06 IST

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy

May 14, 2023 17:59 IST

May 14, 2023 17:59 IST

May 14, 2023 17:39 IST

CSK VS KKR Live Cricket Score

Welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League match from Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Read more

The Yellow Army outclassed them in their first leg tie at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Nitish Rana and Co. have failed to put up a collective show this season and are still struggling to find the right balance in their squad. Shardul Thakur has not been able to provide them the important breakthroughs. While the limited overseas slots have forced them to sit out Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the last few matches.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team comes into the match with two wins on the bounce and, like always, will be tough to beat at their ‘den’. The Super Kings with 15 points (12 matches) are better placed to go through to the next stage, while KKR (10 points) need to win their two remaining games and hope other results go their way.

The Knight Riders have to put behind the hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and approach Sunday’s fixture with a positive frame of mind. A loss on the morrow could hurt their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Aarya Desai and Johnson Charles.

