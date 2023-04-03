Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Teams, CSK vs LSG Head to Head Record

With plenty of hopes pinned on Chennai Super Kings this time, the MS Dhoni-led side would have ideally wanted to kick off their IPL 2023 season on a winning note.

It wasn’t the case.

The four-time IPL winners endured a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in the season-opener. Chennai batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was their star performer, hitting a 50-ball 92.

Chennai managed to reach 178/7 against the Hardik Pandya-led side. The target, however, never looked quite imposing and the defending champions scored the winning runs with four balls to spare. Chennai will now be aiming to register their first win of the 16th edition of the IPL when they take on Lucknow Super Giants tonight. The match between Chennai and Lucknow will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

Lucknow, on the other hand, downed Delhi Capitals to start their IPL 2023 season convincingly. Lucknow pacer Mark Wood registered a scintillating five-wicket haul to earn a 50-run victory for his side.

Team Changes

Both the teams may go unchanged for this clash.

Check Out CSK vs LSG Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood

CSK vs LSG Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

