Chennai Weather Forecast, IPL 16: Check CSK vs LSG Prediction And Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will square off against Lucknow Super Giants at their home in their second match of IPL 2023. The high-octane face-off between two star-studded sides will be held on April 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK failed to pull off a desirable start to their campaign as they were defeated by Gujarat Titans in the opening game of this season. Promising Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only standout batter for the Chennai unit and scored an exceptional 92 off 50 deliveries.

On the other hand, LSG have made a roaring start, thrashing Delhi Capitals in their first game. The KL Rahul-led side posted a massive 192-run score on the board. Coming to defend, an impressive bowling display by Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi restricted their opponents to 143.

CSK vs LSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has always been heaven for the batters with most of the previous IPL games being a high-scoring affair at the venue. Looking at Chennai Super Kings’ spinner options, the surface may come in handy for slower bowlers in some phases. Unlike other IPL grounds, teams batting first at the Chepauk hold a superior winning percentage. In that case, the captain winning the toss can decide to bat first.

CSK vs LSG Weather Report

The weather at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be cloudy on April 3. There is quite low chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The wind speed will be around 15-30 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 73-81 per cent.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Streaming Details

The Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

