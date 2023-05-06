CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni vs Rohit in Chennai as CSK Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

Read more

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 LIVE:: The second round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023’s El-Clasico is here when 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with 5-time winner Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Saturday afternoon. Moreover, it’s the rivalry week which begins on May 6 with one of the ‘Greatest Rivalries’ of the tournaments. Of all the clashes in the history of the IPL, there has never been a match that draws as much attention and drama as the clash between the two undisputed heavyweights of the league

In what’s going to be a reverse fixture, Rohit Sharma & Co will look to settle a score after losing the previous encounter against CSK last month by 7 wickets. Following a rusty start, Rohit Sharma & Co have slowly gathered momentum, chasing down tall scores. However, the bowlers’ inability to curtail opposition batters would be a cause for worry. The return of Jofra Archer augurs well for Mumbai but he would need to pick wickets. Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla would have a big part to play if MI have to keep CSK batters in check.

The wickets at Chidambaram stadium have been a mixed bag so far unlike the slow, low ones of the past, enabling teams to get good scores. What kind of a track is dished out for CSK’s 11th match of the season could have a say in the proceedings.

On the other hand, CSK come into this fixture after a washed-out game against Lucknow. Before that, they suffered two defeats in a row to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. They will hope their fortunes change in the second-afternoon match at home.

The top-order batters – Devon Conway (414 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) – have provided strong starts but the middle-order has not been able to build on them on occasions, leaving the think-tank and fans flummoxed. While the experienced Ajinkya Rahane has pulled his weight as has Shivam Dube, CSK will hope Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali can rise to the occasion as the tournament winds down toward the business end.

The vintage Dhoni, batting way too low down the order, has smacked a few out of the park to boost the score.

(With PTI inputs)

