CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni vs Rohit in Chennai as CSK Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:58 IST
Chennai, India
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 LIVE:: The second round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023’s El-Clasico is here when 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with 5-time winner Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Saturday afternoon. Moreover, it’s the rivalry week which begins on May 6 with one of the ‘Greatest Rivalries’ of the tournaments. Of all the clashes in the history of the IPL, there has never been a match that draws as much attention and drama as the clash between the two undisputed heavyweights of the league. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
“One has better batsmen and the other team has better spinners. It will be very difficult for MI to beat CSK on the day. CSK’s spin trio is very strong and in such a situation, Rohit’s team will have to make a new strategy to defeat CSK,” said Mohammad Kaif.
“Yeah, obviously that’s not my call anyway, I think the management will decide what to do (whether we will choose to bat or bowl) but our intent is going to be very clear. Like if the ball is there to be hit, we’ll go for it because you know in T20 cricket, you just need one or two good overs. We know they have got plenty of spinners in their side. Because we have played so many years of IPL we know how the wicket is going to play especially in Chennai, so we are ready for any conditions actually,” Kishan told reporters.
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match no. 49, between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk stadium.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 LIVE:: The second round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023’s El-Clasico is here when 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with 5-time winner Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Saturday afternoon. Moreover, it’s the rivalry week which begins on May 6 with one of the ‘Greatest Rivalries’ of the tournaments. Of all the clashes in the history of the IPL, there has never been a match that draws as much attention and drama as the clash between the two undisputed heavyweights of the league
In what’s going to be a reverse fixture, Rohit Sharma & Co will look to settle a score after losing the previous encounter against CSK last month by 7 wickets. Following a rusty start, Rohit Sharma & Co have slowly gathered momentum, chasing down tall scores. However, the bowlers’ inability to curtail opposition batters would be a cause for worry. The return of Jofra Archer augurs well for Mumbai but he would need to pick wickets. Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla would have a big part to play if MI have to keep CSK batters in check.
The wickets at Chidambaram stadium have been a mixed bag so far unlike the slow, low ones of the past, enabling teams to get good scores. What kind of a track is dished out for CSK’s 11th match of the season could have a say in the proceedings.
On the other hand, CSK come into this fixture after a washed-out game against Lucknow. Before that, they suffered two defeats in a row to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. They will hope their fortunes change in the second-afternoon match at home.
The top-order batters – Devon Conway (414 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) – have provided strong starts but the middle-order has not been able to build on them on occasions, leaving the think-tank and fans flummoxed. While the experienced Ajinkya Rahane has pulled his weight as has Shivam Dube, CSK will hope Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali can rise to the occasion as the tournament winds down toward the business end.
The vintage Dhoni, batting way too low down the order, has smacked a few out of the park to boost the score.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here