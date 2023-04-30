CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming: How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

Chennai Super Kings’ three-match winning streak in IPL 2023 came to an end during their last fixture against Rajasthan Royals. MS Dhoni’s men lost to RR by 32 runs.

The four-time IPL champions will now be looking to bounce back on Sunday.

In their next assignment Chennai will take on Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With five wins in eight games, Chennai have 10 points so far.

Punjab also had to suffer a defeat in their last match - a crushing 56-run losss against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai and Punjab had last faced each other in April 2022. In that match, CSK lost by 11 runs. In their last three clashes, Chennai have not been able to get the better of Punjab even once.

When will the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will take place on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

What time will the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

CSK Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

