CSK vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Look to Reclaim Top Spot Against Punjab Kings

line-up has been firing well for them as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been performing consistently well for the side.

On the other side, Punjab Kings have been inconsistent this season. The batting and bowling have not complemented each other well on multiple occasions as they are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table. Shikhar Dhawan recovered from the injury and returned to the XI in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants but it turned out to be a forgettable match for him and the team. Dhawan was dismissed for just 1 while the bowlers leaked too many runs as LSG posted the second-highest score in IPL – 257/5.

CSK, however, will be happy to return to home comforts, where spin is king and their shrewd captain M S Dhoni will look to strangle the PBKS batters.

A high-flying CSK was ambushed in Jaipur as the batters came up short, chasing 203 for victory against the Royals.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

