CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs: Head to Head Record And Predicted Teams For Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings saw their three-match winning streak come to an end against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur as they lost to them for the second time in IPL 2023.

The MS Dhoni-led unit lost the top spot due to the defeat and will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Punjab Kings.

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the contest on April 30 at 3:30 PM IST.

The Chennai batting department failed significantly in the last match against Rajasthan, falling 32 runs short of the 203-run target.

Except for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, no other Chennai batter could breach the 30-run mark. Their bowling was also brutally punished by the Rajasthan batters.

PBKS are also coming off a humiliating defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chasing a mammoth 258-run target, Punjab were bowled out for 201 runs.

The only notable score came from an uncapped Indian batter, Atharva Taide, who scored 66 runs off 36 deliveries.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-head Records

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have clashed against each other 27 times in the IPL. Chennai have the upper hand in the head-to-head records with 15 wins to their name, while Punjab have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Check Out CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs PBKS Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

