CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast And MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to forget their defeat to Rajasthan Royals and get back to the winning track when they host Punjab Kings on Sunday. Both the teams are coming into this match after registering a loss in their respective previous fixture.

While Chennai were beaten by Rajasthan, Punjab were routed by Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. This is a crucial match for Shikhar Dhawan and Co as a defeat on Sunday will mean that they will be left in a mid-table logjam.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is CSK’s fortress and Punjab will have to bring out their A game to return as victors.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, here is all you need to know:

CSK vs PBKS Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 30. According to weather reports, there is a 50% chance of rain in Chennai during that time.

The conditions will be overcast and there is a possibility of rain impacting the game.

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to offer assistance to spinners and the match might turn into a spin-dominated contest. Ravindra Jadeja had wreaked havoc in the batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last fixture that was held at this venue.

That match was a low-scoring affair and batters had struggled to play their shots. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming and Telecast Details

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

