Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and CSK vs RR Head to Head Record

Rajasthan Royals will fancy their chances of claiming the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table as they are all set to face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 12. The IPL 2023 encounter between Chennai and Rajasthan will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With four points from three matches, Rajasthan are currently placed in second position in the IPL standings. The Sanju Samson-led side claimed a convincing 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last match. Chennai Super Kings will now come into the game after recording two back-to-back wins. In their last match, the four-time winners got the better of Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

With four points to their name, the MS Dhoni-led side now find themselves at the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, April 12.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out CSK vs RR Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

CSK vs RR Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

