CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK Aiming For Top Spot Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Giants by 12 runs to pick up their first win of the season. MS Dhoni’s side made it two wins from three games by defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their next game however, Rajasthan Royals won over CSK before they bounced back with a win over RCB.

The Yellow Army are currently sitting in third place on the IPL 2023 standings with six points from five games.

In their most recent game, Dhoni and Co restricted RCB to a total of 218 runs, having themselves scored 226. Fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell went in vain however, as Devon Conway won the Player of the Match award after his 83-run knock, followed by a quickfire fifty from Shivam Dube.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, began their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, they suffered their second defeat in a row at the hands of LSG, however, Aiden Markram’s side defeated Punjab Kings to register their first points on the board. The Orange Army would then defeat KKR by 23 runs before their two-game winning run was halted by Mumbai Indians.

SRH skipper Markam had won the toss and decided to bowl against MI however, the five-time IPL champs won the fixture by 14 runs as they scored 192/5 courtesy of Cameron Green’s 64-run knock. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma both made good contributions to take Rohit’s side to a fight-worthy total, and in reply they restricted the Orange Army to 178, Despite Mayank Agarwal’s 48-run knock.

