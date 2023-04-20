CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV, Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s two-match winning streak was halted by Mumbai Indians on April 18. The Aiden Markram-led side will now be looking to get back on the winning track on Friday. In their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Chennai Super Kings. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With four points from five matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad now find themselves at the ninth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will come into the contest after winning their last encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni’s men are right now placed in third position on the IPL 2023 points table. After playing five matches so far the four-time IPL winners now have six points under their belt.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will take place on April 21, Friday.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

How to live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here