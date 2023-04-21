CSK vs SRH Weather Update: Chennai Rain Forecast And Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report For IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for the top spot when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next match of the IPL 2023. The face-off between the two powerhouse sides will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 21.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Super Kings have been in impressive form this season so far despite dealing with injury issues to several first-team players. Ben Stokes who missed the last three games, is expected to return against Hyderabad after recovering from a toe issue. MS Dhoni is also struggling with a knee issue. But the captain is managing the injury well and will continue to lead the team in the home fixture.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Meanwhile, SRH’s batting department has blown hot and cold. In the last game, they failed to chase down a 193-run target against Mumbai Indians. The Aiden Markram-led unit needs to show more composure to overcome Chennai’s strong spin attack.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium could produce a high-scoring encounter. The captain winning the toss will look to bat second as the chasing team shares a superior winning percentage at this venue. Traditionally, spinners have ruled the roost here.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai is expected to be clear on April 21. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the contest. The wind speed will be around 23-25 km/h during the 20-over clash.

The temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 68-82 percent.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here