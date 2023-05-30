CSK's IPL 2023 Winning Squad to Arrive in Chennai, Celebration Planned Once CM Stalin Returns from Japan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is expected to fly down to Chennai to celebrate their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, which they got with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rain-affected last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

All of the CSK players will be returning to Chennai except Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who are part of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played at The Oval against Australia from 7-11 June.

CSK will be landing in Chennai by 1:45pm will be going directly to hotel Leela Palace.

Cricketnext can confirm that an event will be planed for CSK once Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin returns from Japan on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans in Rain-Affected Final to Clinch Fifth IPL Title

With this thrilling win, the MS Dhoni-led CSK now have five trophies — same as Mumbai Indians.

A sensational quick-fire fifty from Sai Sudharsan (96 off 41) along with Wriddhiman Saha’s vital half-century (54 off 39) powered Gujarat Titans to 214/4 in 20 overs.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball.

In the last over, Mohit Sharma bowled excellent yorkers and gave just three runs in the first four balls. But Jadeja had other plans and he hit a six and four in the last two balls to give CSK a thrilling win and record fifth title.

CSK middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu, who had announced his decision to stop playing IPL just before the final, said he can afford to smile for the rest of his life after a “fairytale finish" to his cricketing career.

top videos

“It’s a fairytale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note," he said after CSK’s title win.

(With inputs from Agencies)