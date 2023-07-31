CZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction for Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs for CZ vs SZ

Central Zone will meet the table toppers South Zone in the last group stage game of the Deodhar Trophy. The match is set to be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on August 1.

Central Zone has had a disappointing season and has not performed up to expectations. They have just won a single match and snapped their losing streak in their last match against the North East Zone. Yash Dubey who has played brilliantly in the tournament so far, has not received support from other batsmen from his team. They are coming off a dominant performance and would look to wrap up their season with a win against the strongest team in the tournament.

South Zone on the flip side, has dominated the Deodhar Trophy and are still unbeaten and sitting comfortably in the finals. They have outclassed each of their opponents and looked like a complete team with no glaring weakness. Their bowling unit is strong with Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Vidhwath Kaverappa both sitting amongst the leading wicket-takers. Skipper Mayank Agarwal has led the batting charts and anchored the team’s batting unit brilliantly. They will be looking to keep their winning streak alive and will be favourites to win the match.

CZ vs SZ Match Details

Date- August 1, 2023

Time- 1:30 PM IST

Venue- Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

CZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-captain: Yash Dubey

Wicket Keeper: N Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Rinku Singh, Yash Dubey

Allrounders: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Karan Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Yash Thakur

CZ vs SZ Probable XIs:

CZ (Probable XI): Yash Kothari, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Upendra Yadav(w), Venkatesh Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Karn Sharma, Saransh Jain, Shivam Mavi, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur

SZ (Probable XI): Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Sai Sudharsan, Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rohit Rayudu, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa

CZ vs SZ Squads:

Central Zone Squad: Yash Kothari, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Upendra Yadav(w), Venkatesh Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Karn Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aditya Sarwate, Aniket Choudhary, Akash Madhwal, Madhav Kaushik, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Yash Thakur

South Zone Squad: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rohit Rayudu, Arjun Tendulkar, Sijomon Joseph, Mohit Redkar, Ricky Bhui, Vasuki Koushik