'Daughters are a true blessing': Ambati Rayudu Welcomes His Second Child

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya welcomed their second child recently. Rayudu announced the news to the world via a heartwarming post on Instagram. In the post, Rayudu’s elder daughter can be seen holding the newborn baby. “Daughters are a true blessing,” the former India batter captioned the post.

Fans have showered their love on the newborn and congratulated the couple under the post. One user wrote, “Congratulations to you all! They are beautiful little girls!”

Rayudu’s former Chennai teammate Krishnappa Gowtham has also congratulated the couple.

Rayudu has played a pivotal role in the success of Chennai Super Kings in the last few years. However, the veteran batter has struggled to get going in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Rayudu has scored only 122 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 127.08 this season. In CSK’s last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rayudu was dismissed on 4 by Sunil Narine. Chennai went on to lose the match by six wickets.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would have become the first team to seal a playoff spot, had they won Sunday’s game. However, Kolkata had other ideas as they out-batted CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to keep their hopes alive for playoff qualification.

In the first innings, Kolkata’s spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy restricted Chennai batters from showcasing their usual exploits. The likes of Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja could not get going and Chennai managed to put up 144 runs in their quota of 20 overs. With dew setting in, Kolkata appeared to be the favourite to overhaul Chennai’s target. When Deepak Chahar dismantled Kolkata’s top order in the powerplay, the match appeared to be beautifully poised. But KKR eventually won the match with six wickets in the bank and nine balls to spare, courtesy of Nitish Rana’s masterful knock.

Fans are backing Ambati Rayudu to find his mojo in Chennai’s last league game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 20. Reports suggest that Ambati Rayudu is all set to retire after the conclusion of this year’s IPL.