David Miller Turns 34: Gujarat Titans Batter’s Best Knocks in the Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAVID MILLER: David Miller has been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2012. The South Africa international made his debut with Punjab Kings during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After representing the Punjab-based franchise in eight seasons, Miller was roped in by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2020 edition. In IPL 2022, Miller plied his trade for Gujarat Titans. He scored 481 runs in that edition to guide Gujarat to their maiden IPL title.

In the 16th season of IPL, Miller notched up 259 runs with a strike rate of 145.51 in 16 matches. With 2714 runs to his name, Miller has one century and 12 half centuries in IPL.

As David Miller celebrates his 34th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top IPL knocks.