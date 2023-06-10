David Miller Turns 34: Gujarat Titans Batter’s Best Knocks in the Indian Premier League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAVID MILLER: David Miller has been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2012. The South Africa international made his debut with Punjab Kings during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. After representing the Punjab-based franchise in eight seasons, Miller was roped in by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2020 edition. In IPL 2022, Miller plied his trade for Gujarat Titans. He scored 481 runs in that edition to guide Gujarat to their maiden IPL title.
In the 16th season of IPL, Miller notched up 259 runs with a strike rate of 145.51 in 16 matches. With 2714 runs to his name, Miller has one century and 12 half centuries in IPL.
As David Miller celebrates his 34th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top IPL knocks.
- 101 not out of 38 balls, (2013)
David Miller bagged his first IPL hundred during a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. Chasing a target of 191, the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) batter pulled off a blistering knock of 101 off just 38 balls. His sublime knock guided Punjab to a resounding six-wicket triumph.
- 89 not out of 55 balls, (2015)
On a pitch where wickets were being claimed easily by the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers in quick succession, David Miller came up with valiant performance. The southpaw displayed sensational batting to score 89 runs off just 55 deliveries. Miller’s superb show went in vain as Hyderabad clinched a five-run victory.
- 94 not out of 51 balls, (2022)
In his debut season with Gujarat Titans, David Miller delivered an iconic knock of 94 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Miller’s power-packed batting guided Hardik Pandya’s men to a thrilling three-wicket win.
- 80 off 41 balls, (2013)
In IPL 2013, David Miller played a memorable match-winning knock of unbeaten 80 against Pune Warriors. The Punjab Kings batters’ knock comprised five boundaries and as many sixes. Punjab had won the game by seven wickets.
- 68 of 38 balls (2022)
In this 2022 match against Rajasthan David Miller was able to chase down the target of 189. The game seemed to be tilting towards Rajasthan as they were able to take three wickets within the 9th over, but Miller single handedly took the Gujarat Titans to victory. Killer Miller showered the stadium with five sixes and three boundaries and took Titans to the playoffs. The team went on to win the IPL title in their first season.