David Warner Being 'Singled Out', Says Wife Candice After Questions on His Form

David Warner has been struggling with his batting form, of late. He failed to get going in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India last month. While the left-hander started off well in the ongoing Indian Premier League as well, his strike rate has been a concern for the Delhi Capitals. Amidst all the questions on his form, Australian selectors have stuck with Warner for the World Test Championship final against India, and for the first two Ashes Tests later this year. Now, David Warner’s wife, Candice, has backed the 36-year-old to find his form soon in red-ball cricket. While speaking as a regular panellist on Fox Sports’ The Back Page on Tuesday, Candice suggested that her husband was being “singled out” amid reports that Warner is under pressure to find his form quickly.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“Absolutely he does need to start the campaign well. But so does the whole team. If Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? His form wasn’t great in the last Ashes.” Candice Warner was quoted as saying on Fox Sports. Candice also reassured that Warner was doing fine mentally.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

David Warner will have to rediscover his faltering form in the one-off Test against India at the Oval in June. Warner’s contribution with the bat will be key for Australia’s chances. If Warner is unable to score heavily, Australia might be tempted to play back-up batter Matt Renshaw in the high-stakes Ashes Test series.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Cricket Australia had recently unveiled a 17-player squad for the blockbuster World Test Championship final and the first half of the Ashes campaign in England. Pat Cummins and Co will play as many as six Tests over the summer. The likes of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are certain to play each of those six Tests.

Josh Inglis, Marcus Harris and Mitchell Marsh have been recalled in the Australian squad. The inclusion of Marsh is particularly significant as the prolific all-rounder is back in Australia’s Test setup for the first time in four years. Although Marsh is injury-prone, he has shown great form of late and retains the ability to swing the outcome of matches. Marsh will likely compete with Cameron Green for a place in the playing XI.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here