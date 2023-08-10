David Warner Expresses His Love For Hyderabad Once Again - See Photo

David Warner has left no stone unturned to show his love for India. Warner, who has a big fan following on Instagram, posts things related to India regularly as the Indian fans are well aware of his admiration for the country’s food, movies, songs and many more cultural aspects of the country. Be it by dancing to the beats of Bollywood tracks or playing ‘gully cricket’ in the streets of Mumbai, the Australian opener keeps demonstrating his interest in Indian culture. In a recent Instagram post, Warner dropped a wide-angle photograph of Hyderabad which had the city’s iconic monument Charminar in the centre.

The post accompanied a cryptic quote where Warner asked his followers to guess the name of the place. According to the cricketer, a lot of fans have quarried about a place in Hyderabad beside the golf course where he recently visited. “I have been asked by a fan to post a picture of the last place I visited when I was in Hyderabad besides the golf course. Well, this is not my picture but I did visit this place! Can you name it?” Warner wrote in the caption.

Warner is adored like no other foreign cricketer in Hyderabad because of his accomplishments for the city’s IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. Highlighting Warner’s passion for Hyderabad, a fan commented, “You can take Warner out of Hyderabad but you can’t take away Hyderabad from him.” Another fan urged the Australian to take Indian citizenship, saying, “Take citizenship in India and live in Hyderabad your love towards Telugu people is just awesome.”

Warner played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and captained the franchise in its glory days. Under his captaincy, the Orange Army was a perennial playoff team and even won the title in 2016 by defeating Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. Warner led SRH from the front, pilling up runs each season. During that period in time, Warner also clinched the Orange Cap twice in 2015 and 2017. He aggregated more than 4000 runs for SRH and still remains the highest run-scorer in the franchise’s history.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL season, SRH and Warner parted ways as the franchise did not retain the Aussie opener. Warner then joined hands with the Delhi Capitals and stayed with them thus far. Despite ending his tie with the Hyderabad franchise, the city people love Warner from the core of their hearts.