'I Could've Gone to Jail': David Warner Recalls How Australia Legend Taught Him a Lesson

When not schooling bowlers on the field, legendary Australia captain and one of the greatest batters to have played the game Ricky Ponting would be plotting revenge on those trying to prank him.

David Warner, who made his international debut under Ponting’s captaincy, learned his lesson the hard way and it could have even resulted in him going to jail.

During ‘Breakfast with Champions’, a chat show hosted by Gaurav Kapoor, Warner recalled how he tried pulling a prank on Ponting during his first away tour with Australia.

“During my first away series, which was in South Africa in 2010, Ricky Ponting’s room was next to me. I thought it would be smart to put vaseline on his door handle," Warner said.

He continued, “I also put vegemite on his keyhole. I was looking through my peep hole that he was trying to open his door. He went on to put the key but it didn’t open. He had to take help from the reception. Someone must’ve told him it was me."

What Warner didn’t know that Ponting is an expert prankster himself and had already made his move.

“Three weeks later, I went home and didn’t open my cricket kit," Warner said.

“I went to pull out my cricket shoes, and there was salmon and eggs. I was like what is going on here. Who would do this to me. I went through customs in Australia. I could’ve gone to jail for not declaring the stuff. I figured out it was Punter. I was sick as a dog. Ponting told me ‘You wanna play prank on me? I will have the last laugh. That was the last time I ever pranked Ricky Ponting. I’ve learnt my lesson," he added.

Warner was recently in action for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 during which he led the franchise in the absence of Rishabh Pant. DC finished ninth in the standings.

Warner will now start preparing for the Ashes in England.