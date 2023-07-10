David Warner’s performance in the ongoing Ashes has come under heavy scrutiny.

Amid all the on-field action, a cryptic Instagram post from the Australian opener’s wife Candice Warner has sparked speculations about his premature retirement from Test cricket.

Alongside Usman Khawaja, Warner opened the innings for Australia in the first three Ashes Tests but has appeared a pale shadow of his old self.

In the just-finished third Test, Warner fell victim to English pacer Stuart Broad twice, managing just five runs across both innings.

Following Australia’s three-wicket defeat in the third Ashes Test, Warner’s spouse Candice dropped a family picture on Instagram with a note reading, “The end of an era for us touring with Test cricket, it’s been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you, David Warner.”

Candice’s post created a stir among Australian cricket fans, some of whom were quick to predict Warner’s future in the Australian Test team.

While the Aussie selection panel is yet to confirm the squad for the final two Ashes Tests, Warner’s chance to retain his place at the top of the batting order is in doubt.

Predicting Warner’s retirement, a fan said it would enable the opportunity for Matt Renesaw to play as an opener in the fourth Ashes Test.

But there were users who highlighted that Candice’s post is about the Warner family’s last England tour and have nothing to do with the cricketer’s retirement.

As far as Warner’s future in the Ashes is concerned, Australian captain Pat Cummins has indicated that the opener’s place in the upcoming games is not guaranteed.

The selectors can find themselves in a tricky position to finalise the top order.

Cameron Green is returning from a hamstring injury but his replacement Mitchell Marsh struck century on Test comeback in Leeds.

In this situation, the Australian team management will need to choose two among Warner, Marsh and Green.

If Warner fails to make the cut, Marsh or Green will play as an opener in the fourth Ashes Test, scheduled to begin on July 19 at Old Trafford.

When asked about the potential squad for the remaining Tests, skipper Pat Cummins said, “We are keeping all options open, We have nine or ten days. We need a full roaster and will look at the wicket to work out the best XI.”