David Warner’s Parody Account Shares Father’s Day Wishes For Stuart Broad, Leaves Fans Miffed

A parody Twitter account of David Warner was able to create a stir across the internet after it took a sarcastic dig at the Australian opener’s poor performance against England pacer Stuart Broad in Test cricket.

England and Australia are currently engaged in the iconic Ashes with the opening Test underway at Edgbaston. After Warner fell victim to Broad early in Australia’s first innings, the Twitter account dropped a photograph of Broad’s emphatic celebration connecting with Father’s Day on June 18. The effort was visibly made to taunt Warner, who has so far been dismissed by Broad as many as 15 times in a red-ball encounter.

While some cricket enthusiasts took the tweet in a funny way, others immediately termed it “cringe” as it seemed quite disrespectful to them.

Whenever England and Australia have taken the field in the longest format in recent times, the battle between David Warner and Stuart Broad has been a treat to watch.

All of these began in 2019 when Australia last toured England for the Ashes. In the five-match Test series, Broad sent off Warner as many as 8 times.

Coming back to the Ashes 2023, the Aussie opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner was expected to step up and give the visitors a powerful start after England declared their first innings at 393 runs on the first day. Considering Broad’s dominance against Warner, England skipper Ben Stokes brought in the veteran pacer early on Day 2 when the ball was new. The plan did work as Broad once again prevailed in the duel against Warner, rattling the stumps with a lethal delivery.

Picking up the outside-off delivery, Warner decided to play it through the leg side. But the ball found the inside edge of Warner’s bat and ended up taking away his leg stump.

Stuart Broad appeared to be on a wicket-taking spree during Australia’s first-innings batting. In the subsequent delivery of Warner’s wicket, Broad tried an outswinger against the just-arrived Marnus Labuschagne and succeeded in picking up his second wicket in a row.

The ball got the outside edge of Labuschagne’s bat with Jonny Bairstow grabbing a one-handed stunner behind the stumps. With the wicket of Scott Bolland later on Day 3, Broad folded up with three wickets under his belt. England bowlers put up a dominant show on the third day, bowling out Australia for 386 runs. But the visitors made a strong comeback afterwards and got rid of both English openers before the rain played a spoilsport at Edgbaston, washing off the remainder of the proceedings on Day 3. England were batting at 28/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root unbeaten at the crease.