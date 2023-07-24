DB vs CTSA Dream11 Prediction For Zimbabwe Afro T10 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Durban Qalandars vs Cape Town Samp Army

Coming off three back-to-back wins, the Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) will hope to continue their dominance in the Zimbabwe Afro T10 2023 when they take on the Durban Qalandars (DB) in the upcoming game. With 6 points in four matches, Durban are occupying the second spot in the league table. If they can overcome Cape Town in the next game, the Qalandars will clinch the top place from the Samp Army. The match between CTSA and DB will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club on July 24, beginning at 8:30 PM IST.

The Cape Town Samp Army could not make a desirable start to their campaign in the Zimbabwe Afro T10 2023, losing their maiden fixture to Durban Qaladars. But Cape Town could make a roaring comeback in the following games. In their last outing, the Sean Williams-led side picked up a commanding 7-wicket victory over Johannesburg Buffaloes. Both openers of the Samp Army– Tadiwanashe Marumani and Rahamullah Gurbaj– smashed half-centuries, helping their side to chase down a 97-run target in 7.4 overs.

Durban Qalandars have been the other top-performing team in the 2023 Zimbabwe Afro T20. So far, they have endured a single defeat, which came against Hurrare Hurricanes. Durban played their last game against Bulawayo Braves. Batting first, the Qalandars put up an enthralling show in batting and scored a mammoth 122 runs in 10 overs. In response, Bulawayo fell 25 runs short of the target.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for DB vs CTSA

Captain: George Linde

Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Seifert

Batters: Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Tadiwanashe Marumani

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Sean Williams, George Linde

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Maheesh Theekshana

DB vs CTSA Probable XIs:

DB Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (WK), Tim Seifert, Hazratullah Zazai, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Ervine, Asif Ali, George Linde, Brad Evans, Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Sisanda Magala

CTSA Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Hamilton Masakadza, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sean Williams, Stuart Binny, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Cottrell, Richard Ngarava, Maheesh Theekshana

DB vs CTSA Full Squad-

DB Full Squad For Zimbabwe Afro T10 2023: Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Asif Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Amir, Tim Seifert, Hilton Cartwright, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Nick Welch, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Farooq

CTSA Full Squad For Zimbabwe Afro T10 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Karim Janat, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sean Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Parthiv Patel, Mohamed Irfan, Stuart Binny