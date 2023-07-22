DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction Zim Afro T10 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For DB vs JBL

The Durban Qalandars are going up against Joburg Buffaloes in the fifth match of the tournament at the Harare Sports Club on July 22. Both teams are coming off a loss and will be looking to continue their winning run.

The Craig Ervin-led side had an outstanding display of batting in their last game, losing just 3 wickets while scoring more than 12 runs per over. They gave Cape Town Samp Army a huge target of 126 runs. The opening pair of Hazratullah Zazai and Tim Siefert had a great opening stand of 87 and then Asif Ali provided them with the finish they required smashing 17 off just 6 balls. They will be slightly concerned about their bowling unit because despite scoring at a high rate, the match was very close and could’ve slipped out of their hands.

While DB had an amazing performance with the bat, JBL’s skipper Mohammad Hafeez carried his team with the ball. He had a night to remember and probably had one of his greatest bowling figures picking up 6 wickets in 2 overs which even included a wicket maiden. With the help of a great bowling performance like this, the Joburg Buffaloes inched past the Bulawayo Braves to clinch the victory.

DB vs JBL Match Details

Date- July 22

Time- 8:30 PM IST

Venue- Harare Sports Club.

DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-captain: Tim Seifert

Wicket Keeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Hazratullah Zazai, Mushfiqur Rahim, Asif Ali, Tom Banton

Allrounders: George Linde, Mohammad Hafeez,

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans

DB vs JBL Probable XIs:

DB (Probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Craig Ervine(c), Nick Welch, Asif Ali, Tim Seifert(w), George Linde, Brad Evans, Azmatullah Omarzai, Owen Muzondo, Daryn Dupavillon

JBL (Probable XI): Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Ravi Bopara, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Delano Potgieter, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Junior Dala, Victor Nyauchi

DB vs JBL Squads:

Durban Qalandars Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert(w), Andre Fletcher, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine(c), Nick Welch, George Linde, Brad Evans, Azmatullah Omarzai, Owen Muzondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Tendai Chatara, Mohammad Amir, Hilton Cartwright, Sisanda Magala, Clive Madande, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas

Joburg Buffaloes Squad: Tom Banton, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Ravi Bopara, Delano Potgieter, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Junior Dala, Milton Shumba, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Yusuf Pathan, Usman Shinwari