DC vs GT: Check Dream11 Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in their first home game of IPL 2023. The much-anticipated 20-over battle is slated to take place on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

DC are coming off a disappointing loss in their previous game and will be hoping to bounce back. The David Warner-led side fell short of Lucknow Super Giants, enduring a 50-run defeat. Warner was their only standout batter as he scored 56 off 48 deliveries. Among others, Rilee Rossouw smashed 30 off 20 deliveries.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans got the better of Chennai Super Kings in their maiden appearance of the season. Subhman Gill was in red-hot form as the opener notched up a brilliant half-century, scoring 63 off 36 balls.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap List Updated Most Runs, Check here

Pacer Mohammad Shami was also impressive with the new ball and wrapped up the home fixture with two wickets. Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph also picked up two wickets each.

DC vs GT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the TV broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL match.

DC vs GT Live Streaming

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Points, Win, Loss & Orange Cap

DC vs GT Match Details

The DC vs GT IPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan

Batters: David Warner, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs GT Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

DC vs GT Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here