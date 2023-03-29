DC Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Delhi Capitals Team

Delhi Capitals will be taking the field in IPL 2023 under a new captain. The change has been a forced, unfortunate one with regular captain Rishabh Pant continuing his recovery from an accident last December and thus was ruled out of the entire season.

DC will find it hard to fill into the multiple roles Pant performs - captain, wicketkeeper and a hard-hitting batter. However, there’s a silver lining.

A silver lining?

Yes. The replacement for Pant as captain is Australia batting star David Warner, an IPL veteran who has won the trophy and that too as a captain. So Warner knows what it takes to win the tournament and DC will be hoping the Aussie will dip into his vast experience and batting prowess to end their wait for the elusive title.

DC’s best IPL showing came in 2020 when they made it to the final, their only such appearance, but then lost to Mumbai Indians.

DC start their season on April 1 when they face Lucknow Super Giants and their final league match is slated for May 20 when they host Chennai Super Kings.

DC IPL 2023 Full Schedule

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30 pm IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 pm IST)

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 pm IST)

Match 6; April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 pm IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 pm IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 pm IST)

