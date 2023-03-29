CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » DC Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Delhi Capitals Team
1-MIN READ

DC Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Delhi Capitals Team

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 13:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Capitals have never won IPL. (BCCI Photo)

Delhi Capitals have never won IPL. (BCCI Photo)

Check out the full list of Delhi Capitals players available for IPL 2023 here and select your best playing XI

Delhi Capitals will be taking the field in IPL 2023 under a new captain. The change has been a forced, unfortunate one with regular captain Rishabh Pant continuing his recovery from an accident last December and thus was ruled out of the entire season.

DC will find it hard to fill into the multiple roles Pant performs - captain, wicketkeeper and a hard-hitting batter. However, there’s a silver lining.

A silver lining?

Yes. The replacement for Pant as captain is Australia batting star David Warner, an IPL veteran who has won the trophy and that too as a captain. So Warner knows what it takes to win the tournament and DC will be hoping the Aussie will dip into his vast experience and batting prowess to end their wait for the elusive title.

RELATED NEWS

DC’s best IPL showing came in 2020 when they made it to the final, their only such appearance, but then lost to Mumbai Indians.

DC start their season on April 1 when they face Lucknow Super Giants and their final league match is slated for May 20 when they host Chennai Super Kings.

DC IPL 2023 Full Schedule

  • Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 pm IST)
  • Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 pm IST)
  • Match 6; April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 pm IST)
  • Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 pm IST)

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. David Warner
  2. Delhi Capitals
  3. ipl
  4. IPL 2023
first published:March 29, 2023, 13:00 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 13:00 IST