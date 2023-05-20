Devon Conway Smashes 1000th Six of IPL 2023, Shivam Dube Hits His 30th Maximum

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway ran down the track and swung through the line to smash a delivery by Lalit Yadav into the sightscreen for the 1000th six of IPL 2023 during match number 67 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - HIGHLIGHTS

6️⃣s in IPL 2023:1️⃣st by Rutu!1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th by Conway! A Pair beyond all boundaries! #WhistlePodu #DCvCSK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 20, 2023

This was the 13th maximum struck by Conway and the 112th six struck by a CSK batter in IPL 2023. Shivam Dube is the Chennai player to hit the maximum sixes for his team this season. In 14 matches, Dube has blasted 30 sixes.

Overall, Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell lead the list of players with the most sixes this season. Du Plessis has hammered 36 sixes so far in 14 matches while Maxwell and Dube have struck 30 sixes each.

In all, 110 players have smashed at least one six in IPL 2023 with 14 players from Sunrisers Hyderabad, the maximum from a team, clearing the ropes for at least six. Only nine players could manage to achieve this feat this season, which is the minimum among the 10 teams in the fray.

ALSO READ | ‘MS Dhoni Isn’t Able to Run as Well as He Did…’: Michael Hussey Provides Update on CSK Skipper’s Knee Injury

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey had praised the opening pair of Ruturaj and Conway at the mid-inning break.

“They’ve had a special relationship, complement each other well and bring the right-left hand angle as well, this pair has worked well for us.," he said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was adjudged the player of the match, said he lives being around hsi opening parterner Devon Conway.

“He had 1-2 areas where he wanted to improve, and he’s improved a lot. Playing at home in Chennai can be tough, but he’s adjusted very well. He’s a guy who’s always open to conversation, I love having him around even off the field," he said at the post-match presentation.

top videos

In the end, Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs. CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth.

(With inputs from Agencies)