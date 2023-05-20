DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: With their berth in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) yet to be confirmed, Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for nothing less than a win in their last league match. An away win against Delhi Capitals will guide Chennai to IPL playoffs on Saturday. The four-time IPL winners head into the fixture after facing a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. After playing 13 matches, second-placed Chennai have collected 15 points in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, the IPL 2023 season has been absolutely miserable for Delhi. Ninth-placed Delhi have till now succeeded in recording five wins in the 16th edition of IPL. In their last game, Delhi got the better of Punjab by 15 runs.

Fantasy Player Picks for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

New Zealand international Devon Conway is Chennai’s highest run scorer in IPL 2023. So, selecting him for the fantasy team will certainly prove to be quite handy. Users can also appoint him as the captain of the aside to gain some extra points. Delhi’s Axar Patel can end up earning some crucial points, thanks to his supreme all-round prowess. Naming Axar the vice-captain of the side can prove to be quite useful also. In the bowling department, Chennai’s Tushar Deshpande has been sublime form in IPL 2023. With 19 wickets to his name, Deshpande has certainly proved his mettle in the competition this time. The 28-year-old is expected to score some vital points in fantasy cricket.

Head To Head Records

The two teams have so far met 28 times in the history of IPL. With 18 wins to their name, Chennai hold an advantage over Delhi. The two sides last faced each other in the first leg of IPL 2023 earlier this month and MS Dhoni’s men had clinched a 27-run win in that contest.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Phil Salt

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Warner, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

DC vs CSK Probable XIs:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs CSK Full Squad:

top videos

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Abishek Porel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma