DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Coverage on TV & Online

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings must secure a victory against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 20 to stay in contention for the playoffs of IPL 2023. It is crucial for them to avoid dropping any points in this match. Currently, the team led by MS Dhoni holds the second position on the points table with 15 points from 13 matches.

However, if they suffer a defeat against DC, teams like LSG, RCB, and MI can surpass the four-time champions, eliminating CSK from the race to the playoffs. On the other hand, a win would provide CSK with a fantastic opportunity to finish among the top two teams.

Delhi Capitals, led by David Warner, aims to conclude the season on a positive note and bring joy to their fans. In their previous match, they beat PBKS by a margin of 15 runs, dealing a blow to PBKS’s aspirations of reaching the playoffs.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will take place on May 20, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Indians IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2023?

DC vs CSK Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey (wk), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh