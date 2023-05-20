DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Toss Report: Unchanged Chennai Super Kings Opt to Bat Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match on a scorching Saturday afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

While DC are out of playoffs contention, a win for CSK will ensure them a spot in the next round. However, a defeat would leave them praying that either Mumbai Indians lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: ‘Why Should MS Dhoni Leave, With Impact Player Rule…’

CSK are unchanged for the match but DC have made a couple of changes.

“We’re playing the same eleven, it’s balanced and don’t need to make many changes," said Dhoni at the toss.

He added, “It’s a day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progresses, that’s the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we’ll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings from every game and that’s what I want the youngsters in the team to learn."

For DC, Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya have been included while Ishant Sharma has been benched.

“It’s about consistency, we haven’t settled in home conditions, but today is another chance. The match-ups work - We will have to start afresh here after that convincing win in Dharamsala," Warner said at the toss.

Also Read: Harbhajan Credits MSD and Bravo For ‘Brilliantly’ Grooming Pathirana

CSK are currently at the second spot in the standings and are ahead of Lucknow Super Giants despite being level on points due to a better net run rate.

On the other hand, DC are currently ninth on the table with 10 points.

DC vs CSK Playing XIs

top videos

DC: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

CSK: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana