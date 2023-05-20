DC vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, David Warner Set to Flip Coin at 3 PM Ahead of Blockbuster Clash

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 14:22 IST
New Delhi, India
IPL 2023 DC VS CSK LIVE: Chennai Super Kings need a win to secure their berth in the IPL 2023 playoffs and they take on Delhi Capitals in their last league game of the season. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni is set to flip the coin with DC captain David Warner as both men would hope to end the league stage on a winning note, while Delhi Capitals are out of the race for playoffs, CSK will look to secure a place in Qualifier 1 by beating DC and finishing in top two spots of IPL 2023 points table.
Chennai Super Kings have travelled to New Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday as the IPL 2023 Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in the first match of the last doubleheader Saturday of IPL 2023 season. Here’s all you need to know:
What: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match 87
Where: New Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium
When: Saturday, May 20, Toss time: 03:00 PM.
Chennai Super Kings lost their previous match against KKR, while Delhi Capitals come into this clash after beating Punjab Kings, so it’s really difficult to call which side will win but given the head to head, and the previous match between these two sides, CSK will have the upper hand as they also have a playoffs berth to fight for.
MS Dhoni has had fair amount of luck with the toss and the same can be same about David Warner, some big totals have been chased down at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far so the captain winning the toss may yet decide to bowl first, as there could be dew coming down given it’s a day game.
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley is expected to be on the slower side, but batters can score runs provided they dig in and judge the pace and bounce off the surface. Conditions become easy during the later stages of the match.
The weather in New Delhi is expected to set fair on May 20. The temperature is expected to around 36°C on the match day with 18% humidity and 11 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.
Delhi Capitals have locked horns with Chennai Super Kings on 28 occasions with CSK having an upper hand having won 18 games while DC have only enjoyed 10 wins. Coming to the past five meetings between these two sides, MS Dhoni’s side again hold the advantage having won thrice include the most recent game between these two sides earlier this season.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings game in New Delhi, CSK are looking to seal their IPL playoffs berth, Delhi Capitals will aim to end their season on a high. It’s the last double header Saturday of IPL 2023 season, lots to look forward, stick around as we build up to the blockbuster clash.
DC have already spoiled Punjab Kings’ chances of reaching the knockouts and Warner’s side will be looking to finish their season on a high and play the role of party spoilers for the Yellow Army.
On the other hand, the four-time IPL champs will look to avoid any slipups as they aim to finish inside the top two spots of the IPL 2023 points table.
CSK come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets otherwise they could have already qualified for the playoffs. Dhoni’s forces can still make it up to 17 points with a win today in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday.
The Yellow Army are currently in second place with 15 points from 13 games, and they also have a positive net run rate, but a defeat against Delhi Capitals could complicate matters.
Meanwhile, Warner and Co come into their final league outing sitting in ninth place on the standings, but they defeated Punjab Kings in their last match with Rilee Rossouw playing a magnificent 82-run knock.
DC would be hoping for more of the same from the South African batter whereas Phil Salt has also started peaking albeit its happened a bit too late for them this season.
Warner and Ricky Ponting have also been criticised for their handling of Axar Patel who has looked promising with both the bat and the ball but hasn’t been given enough chances to impress.
Whereas, it’s been another strong campaign for CSK so far as they remain on course for the playoffs and challenge Mumbai Indians by winning the much-awaited fifth IPL crown.
These two sides met recently at the Chepauk Stadium with CSK winning by 27 runs although the return fixture promises to deliver fireworks with so much at stake.