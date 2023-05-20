DC vs CSK LIVE, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, David Warner Set to Flip Coin at 3 PM Ahead of Blockbuster Clash

Read more

season reaches its business end. While David Warner’s side are already out of the race for IPL playoffs, MS Dhoni-led CSK still needs to win their final league game to seal a place in the playoffs.

DC have already spoiled Punjab Kings’ chances of reaching the knockouts and Warner’s side will be looking to finish their season on a high and play the role of party spoilers for the Yellow Army.

On the other hand, the four-time IPL champs will look to avoid any slipups as they aim to finish inside the top two spots of the IPL 2023 points table.

CSK come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets otherwise they could have already qualified for the playoffs. Dhoni’s forces can still make it up to 17 points with a win today in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday.

The Yellow Army are currently in second place with 15 points from 13 games, and they also have a positive net run rate, but a defeat against Delhi Capitals could complicate matters.

Meanwhile, Warner and Co come into their final league outing sitting in ninth place on the standings, but they defeated Punjab Kings in their last match with Rilee Rossouw playing a magnificent 82-run knock.

DC would be hoping for more of the same from the South African batter whereas Phil Salt has also started peaking albeit its happened a bit too late for them this season.

Warner and Ricky Ponting have also been criticised for their handling of Axar Patel who has looked promising with both the bat and the ball but hasn’t been given enough chances to impress.

Whereas, it’s been another strong campaign for CSK so far as they remain on course for the playoffs and challenge Mumbai Indians by winning the much-awaited fifth IPL crown.

These two sides met recently at the Chepauk Stadium with CSK winning by 27 runs although the return fixture promises to deliver fireworks with so much at stake.