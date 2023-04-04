DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Look For Home Comfort Against Gujarat Titans

Read more

However, their opponents are title holders GT who have started their season with an impressive win over Chennai Super Kings.

GT suffered a blow in their season opener as they lost Kane Williamson to injury who has since flown home to start his recovery from a knee injury. But that will matter little with South African David Miller available for tonight’s clash – he played a vital role in their triumph last season.

DC also poor in the field and hence should target improvement in all three departments.

DC vs GT Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

