DC vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Look For Home Comfort Against Gujarat Titans

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 14:13 IST
New Delhi, India
IPL Live Score, DC vs GT: Delhi Capitals will be playing in their first IPL home game since 2019 when they host defending champions Gujarat Titans tonight. DC have work to do as it was evident in their season opening clash with Lucknow Super Giants. The David Warner-led franchise suffered a big defeat as they suffered a batting collapse with fast bowler Mark Wood taking a five-for. It’s evident where the problem lies – batters have to step up. However, their bowling, especially the pace attack, appeared a bit weak. They will have the express face of Anrich Nortje who has arrived in Delhi after finishing national duty. Read More
Gujarat Titans have made a winning start to their title defense. In a blockbuster clash with Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, GT overhauled the target of 179 in 19.2 overs. Shubman Gill scored a half-century before a handy contribution from Vijay Shankar and then finishing touches from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan sealed a five-wicket win. GT will be hoping to carry their winning momentum against a struggling DC.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from Match 7 of IPL 2023 that will see Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadum in the national capital tonight. DC have started their campaign with a big defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. After conceding 193/6, DC batters failed to produce a fight as they struggled to 143/9. Captain David Warner was their top-scorer with 56 but he consumed 48 deliveries for that. Rilee Rossouw’s 20-ball 30 was the next best score in DC innings.
GT suffered a blow in their season opener as they lost Kane Williamson to injury who has since flown home to start his recovery from a knee injury. But that will matter little with South African David Miller available for tonight’s clash – he played a vital role in their triumph last season.
DC also poor in the field and hence should target improvement in all three departments.
DC vs GT Full Squads
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
