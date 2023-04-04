Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And DC vs GT Head to Head Record

Nothing seemed to go in favour of Delhi Capitals during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Not a single Delhi bowler could manage to register an economy rate of less than seven in the match. Batting first, the KL Rahul-led side posted a mammoth total of 193/6. Delhi skipper David Warner emerged as his side’s lone bright spot in the game.

The Aussie veteran brought up a half-century but his terrific batting was not enough to earn a victory for Delhi. Warner’s men could only manage to reach 143/9 in 20 overs. The Delhi team management will now be hoping to pull off a much better performance in both batting and bowling during their next match against Gujarat Titans.

The IPL 2023 encounter between Delhi and Gujarat will be played on Tuesday, April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gujarat will head into the game after getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 season opener. The Hardik Pandya-led side downed the four-time IPL winners by five wickets.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema.

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukeh Kumar

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

DC vs GT Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

