DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: It has simply been a horrendous start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for Delhi Capitals. After playing five matches so far this season, David Warner’s men have not tasted success yet. Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. The side will be eager to get off the mark as they are all set to return to action on Thursday. But it will not be an easy task at all. In their next match, Delhi will be up against a promising Kolkata Knight Riders side. The IPL 2023 contest between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In their last fixture, the hosts were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders also had to concede defeat in their last two games. After clinching four points from five games, Nitish Rana’s men are placed in seventh position on the IPL 2023 points table.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR Probable XIs:

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

DC vs KKR Full Squad-

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

