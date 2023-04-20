DC vs KKR Live IPL 2023: Troubled Delhi Capitals Face Kolkata Knight Riders as They Continue Search For First Win of IPL 2023

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 17:34 IST
New Delhi, India
IPL 2023 Live Updates, DC vs KKR Today’s Match: Key players out of form. Five defeats in a row. Question mark over the future of their head coach. Their owner openly critical of the team’s performances. Injury concerns. And then reports of players complaining of equipment missing from their kits. In IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals can’t seem to catch a break. Trouble seems to be following the franchise. While fellow strugglers have started hitting form, DC continue to languish at the bottom. It’s in this backdrop they host Kolkata Knight Riders, a team blowing hot and cold this year. DC are desperate to open their Read More
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
DC allrounder Mitchell Marsh admitted things aren’t going right for them right now but the squad is working hard for the first win of the season.
“It’s always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game,” Marsh said ahead of the KKR clash.
Marsh himself hasn’t been able to deliver considering his sparkling form for Australia ahead of the season.
Marsh though received a good news as Australia included him in their initial squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Test and he would aim to channelise that positivity on the field.
“Ultimately I haven’t been able to execute in my first three games that I played so far. Like I said before, in times like this you can search for a lot of answers, but ultimately I know that my process works. I know that I’m good enough, so it’s about sticking to that and having the courage to make sure I keep going out there and having really good intent,” Marsh said.
