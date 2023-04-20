DC vs KKR Live IPL 2023: Troubled Delhi Capitals Face Kolkata Knight Riders as They Continue Search For First Win of IPL 2023

Read more

account and a win tonight will do their confidence a world of good and lift the morale in their camp as well.

DC allrounder Mitchell Marsh admitted things aren’t going right for them right now but the squad is working hard for the first win of the season.

“It’s always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game,” Marsh said ahead of the KKR clash.

Marsh himself hasn’t been able to deliver considering his sparkling form for Australia ahead of the season.

Marsh though received a good news as Australia included him in their initial squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Test and he would aim to channelise that positivity on the field.

“Ultimately I haven’t been able to execute in my first three games that I played so far. Like I said before, in times like this you can search for a lot of answers, but ultimately I know that my process works. I know that I’m good enough, so it’s about sticking to that and having the courage to make sure I keep going out there and having really good intent,” Marsh said.

