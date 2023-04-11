DC vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DC vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals are set to take on Mumbai Indians in their upcoming appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated face-off is slated to take place at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. The on-field proceedings will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The match is crucial for both teams given the fact that they are still awaiting their maiden victory of this season. Following three consecutive defeats, the Capitals are now occupying the bottom of the league table, while Mumbai Indians are just behind them, suffering two losses.

Delhi Capitals were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in the last game, losing the away fixture by a huge margin of 57 runs. Only three batters from their side managed to cross the two-digit mark in the away fixture. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, endured enough humiliation in the last match with their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings registering a comfortable 7-wicket victory.

DC vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

DC vs MI Live Streaming

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

DC vs MI Match Details

The DC vs MI IPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 11 at 7:30 pm IST.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: David Warner

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Rilee Rossouw

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tim David, Behrendorff

DC vs MI Probable XIs:

DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya

DC vs MI Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

