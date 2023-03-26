Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Meg Lanning's DC, Harmanpreet-led MI Face Off in Fitting Finale

Read more

higher net run rate.

But the past results and standing won’t count as it has all come down to just one game in which the best performer will cross the finish line and lift the trophy.

Delhi Capitals, after starting sedately, gradually moved up the points table and finally managed to displace Mumbai Indians at the top, thanks mainly to the performance of Lanning — the leader of the batting charts — and allrounder Marizanne Kapp.

Still, it would be futile to pick the favourite as both teams have been ruthless, clinical, dominant — and unsuccessful — at various stages in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians stamped their authority first by thrashing Delhi Capitals by nine-wicket, but the latter returned the favour, scoring an identical win.

Going by their record at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand, having won all three games so far, while Delhi have two wins and a loss at the venue.

Lanning though would like to add the inaugural WPL trophy to her cabinet after winning the T20 World Cup in South Africa recently for a record-extending fifth time. Mumbai Indians cannot wish away the Australia captain, the WPL’s top-scorer with 310 runs (average 51.66), including two half-centuries.

With two more wickets, Mumbai’s Saika Ishaque (15) could finish as the WPL’s highest wicket-taker ahead of UPW’s Sophie Ecclestone (16). With the likes of Isabelle Wong (13 wickets) and Amelia Kerr (12) in their ranks, Mumbai Indians will hope for another good outing with the ball.

Get the latest Cricket News here