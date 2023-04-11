DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians Look to Avoid Hat-trick of Defeats Against Struggling Delhi Capitals

Read more

is facing scrutiny for his low strike rate in all three matches. The bowling unit has also failed to produce a collective effort on the field which has resulted in the team leaking big runs against the opposition.

While Mumbai Indians are also going through a similar phase as they have lost the first two matches of their campaign against the rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The five-time champions failed to match the intensity of the oppositions in their matches as a result they looked completely inferior on the field. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – three big guns have failed to fire so far while the mega overseas recruits – Cameron Green and Tim David also flopped so far with the bat. The bowling unit also looked weak in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but they will bank on Jofra Archer to fill those big shoes in the coming matches.

Cameron Green is not feeling the pressure of his Rs 17.5 crore price tag in his maiden IPL season and hopes iconic Sachin Tendulkar’s priceless insights helps him over the course of the high-profile league.

Recalling his recent interaction with Mumbai Indians Icon Tendulkar, the 23-year-old said: “Obviously whenever Sachin talks you listen. He was talking about may be in red ball cricket the bat is slightly closed face to keep balls on ground but in white ball potentially opening up the face of the bat helps you to access balls on the off side and may be the trajectory as well. So that was the talk.”

What about the pressure of a million dollar contract? “No pressure at all. The conversations I have had with the support staff and people higher up, I don’t feel that at all. Thee have told me to enjoy my cricket and enjoy my experience of the IPL since it is my first time. Will take bit of time to adjust but no pressure.” Green had missed the first two Tests against India recently due to a finger injury before making a comeback for the remaining two games. He scored a hundred in Ahmedabad Test.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here