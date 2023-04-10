DC vs MI Match Preview, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Look for Maiden Win

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will both be hoping to open their account when they face off in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

DC lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs and then by 6 wickets to Gujarat Titans (GT) and to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs. MI, on the other hand, lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wkts.

Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

What: DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 16

When: April 11, Tuesday

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Team News

Delhi’s top-order was ‘Boulted’ in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw’s ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion — pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn’t seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues.

With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that.

Getting the opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, who has gone back home to get married, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

Delhi’s pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue against Mumbai.

A spicy deck was dished out for the opening game here with pacers getting plenty of assistance. The conditions might favour them again for the Delhi attack to bounce back. There is a big question mark over the fitness of Khaleel, who injured his hamstring in the game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive.

Mumbai Indian Team News

The star-studded Mumbai Indians too have a lot to figure out, starting with their explosive top-order which has flattered to deceive so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against CSK.

A special knock from Ishan Kishan too is awaited while million-dollar buy Cameron Green is yet to make an impact.

When a batter is out of form, he finds news ways to get out and that is what is happening with star player Suryakumar Yadav, who would be hoping his unexpected lean run ends on Tuesday.

The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under performing batting department.

Rohit had no hesitation in saying after the CSK game that the senior players need to step up.

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

