Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And DC vs MI Head to Head Record

It has certainly been a dismal start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 journey for Delhi Capitals. David Warner’s men have not succeeded in registering a win yet this season after playing three matches. With no points under their belt, Delhi are struggling at the bottom of the IPL standings. In their next match, Delhi will be up against five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2023 match between Delhi and Mumbai will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The hosts will come into the fixture after suffering a crushing 57-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians will also have similar ambitions when they take the field against Delhi on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side have not registered a win yet in IPL 2023 after playing two games.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, April 11.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out DC vs MI Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: Prtihvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

DC vs MI Full Squad

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here