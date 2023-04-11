DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Delhi Weather Forecast And Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in their forthcoming appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated encounter is slated to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 11. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams have gone through a turbulent period so far this season and will head to the game in search of their maiden victory. The Capitals endured a disappointing 57-run defeat in the last match, falling short of Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming off a 7-wicket loss to their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. They will try to turn the table around in the Delhi fixture in an effort to better their position in the league table.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to have a slower surface. But the boundary is quite short at the venue with the outfield condition being quick. Looking at the previous 78 IPL games here, the chasing unit holds a superior winning percentage, emerging victorious on 43 occasions. The average first-innings score in Delhi is 166. The highest score here in the IPL is 231, which was recorded by Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, the home unit also has a record of producing the lowest total of 66 runs.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be clear on April 11. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The wind speed will be around 15-20 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 24 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 23-30 per cent.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

