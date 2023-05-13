DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Coverage on TV And Online

The two teams in contrasting forms - Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will lock horns against one another at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi Capitals are struggling, having won only four of their eleven matches. They are currently placed tenth in the points table.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are having a mixed season, having won five of their eleven matches. They are currently placed eighth in the points table and a win here could see them move up in the points table.

The defeat against Chennai Super Kings have almost eliminated Delhi Capitals from the top four race as they have just eight points from the 11 matches. While Punjab Kings can still make a cut by winning all of their remaining matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will take place on May 13, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Indians IPL 2023 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

DC vs PBKS Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey (wk), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma, Matthew Short, Raj Bawa