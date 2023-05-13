DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings Lock Horns in a Bid to Keep Playoffs Chances Alive

IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS Live Score: Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings for the first time in IPL 2023 with hopes of keeping their slim playoffs hopes alive. DC left behind a run of five defeats in a row at the start of the season to revive their campaign with four wins from next five matches.

However, their chances are now hanging by a thread after the defeat to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians making all the right noises as the race for the playoffs remains a close affair.

PBKS also need to win tonight to keep themselves in contention but they are a little better placed than DC whom they will play again in five days Read More